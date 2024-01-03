SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

Are punctuation marks facing extinction?

15 minutes to read
By Paul Little

Most punctuation marks describe sounds or silences. They are attempts to replicate in writing things that we do naturally when speaking. They tell you when to stop and start: the short pause of a comma;

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Punc Crusader

Latest from The Listener