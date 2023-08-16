Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Ana Samways’ Digital Bonfire: Now your kid can dress up as… porridge girl?

By Ana Samways
3 mins to read
Now your kid can dress up as… porridge girl? Photo / Supplied

Now your kid can dress up as… porridge girl? Photo / Supplied

The carrot tan

It is indeed a thing. Well, it is on the edges of TikTok, so I’m not really sure if it counts. But this is not Young and Dumb’s first dalliance with skin

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener