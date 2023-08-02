Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Ana Samways’ Digital Bonfire: A lady with sideburns?

By Ana Samways
3 mins to read
Equality finally won! Photo / Supplied

Equality finally won! Photo / Supplied

This is an online exclusive story.

MSG: A pervasive pre-internet meme

“Why in the world does a certain demographic age 57-75 absolutely loathe MSG? Was there some television campaign in the 80s or what?” tweeted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener