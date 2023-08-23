Advertisement

Ana Samways’ Digital Bonfire: Awkward sporting moments for women

By Ana Samways
4 mins to read
Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso was collecting her winner's medal when the Spanish football president hugged her, grabbed her head and forcefully kissed her on the lips. Photo / Supplied

Which is worse?

  1. Getting pashed by an official after winning the Fifa Women’s World Cup? (Yes, Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso was collecting her winner’s medal when the Spanish football president hugged her, grabbed her head and forcefully kissed her on the lips.
  2. The media focusing on your love life? (The headline reads: Boyfriend a tall order for 192cm South Korean volleyball star. The story went on to say that since Kim Yeon-koung is so much taller than the average Korean “it would be better for her to look for a boyfriend outside the country.”)
  3. The palpable cringe at the 2015 Australian Open? (20-year-old Eugenie Bouchard was asked to “give us a twirl” by the male TV presenter during her post-match interview.)
  4. Navigating the potholes of sexism? (Danica Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race had to swerve around comments like this one from Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone: “Women should be all dressed in white like all other domestic appliances.”)
  5. All of the above.

They cut

They cut. Photo / Supplied
Seriously, New Zealand, grow some

Dressing up as a member of the KKK to go to a community fundraising event in 2023 is one thing. But not calling them

