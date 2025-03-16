Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Why do young people suffering mental distress find it so hard to ask for help?

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

There has been a rather dramatic improvement in people’s willingness to talk about mental health, but stigma is still a significant issue. Photo / Getty Images

There has been a rather dramatic improvement in people’s willingness to talk about mental health, but stigma is still a significant issue. Photo / Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, Kylie, one of my doctoral students, defended her PhD. At Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, this is usually called an “oral defence”, but it’s also sometimes referred to as a “viva voce” (living voice), or “viva” for short. The doctoral candidate sits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener