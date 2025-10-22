Advertisement
Listener
What’s it like to live with dysautonomia

Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Immie Lamont's love of cycling meant she trained or competed six days a week until an accident in March, 2024 triggered an autonomic nervous system disorder. Photo / Supplied

Immie Lamont had her sights set on a future as a competitive cyclist, but being diagnosed with the autonomic nervous system disorder dysautonomia stopped her in her tracks. Now 17, she tells Paulette Crowley about what it’s like to live with the condition and what she’s learned about

