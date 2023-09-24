Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Soap on the ropes: Some experts claim our obsession with cleanliness is harming us and the planet

14 minutes to read
By
Paul Little

When did soap become a dirty word? In a range of recent books, podcasts, magazine articles and other dispatches from the health-hysterical front, the much-loved cleansing product has got many people foaming at the mouth.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener