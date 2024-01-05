Sandwiches for Monday’s back-to-work lunch? Use your loaf to kickstart healthy eating

The staff of life: Boost your health by choosing a bread with 400mg or less of sodium per 100g. Photo / Getty Images

If it’s back to work on Monday, chances are you might be thinking about sandwiches for lunch. In this article from the Listener’s archives, nutritionist Jennifer Bowden writes about the healthiest breads to buy.

Question:

Which healthy breads should I buy? I had thought some of the Vogel’s and Burgen ranges were healthy. Is Mackenzie High Country Bread healthy or not?

Answer:

Thomas Edison is often lauded for inventing the viable light bulb, an essential part of our lives, for sure. But what about John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich? Lord Sandwich revolutionised lunches forever when, in the mid-1700s, he allegedly asked his servants to bring him slices of meat placed between bread because he was too busy working – or possibly gambling – to stop for nourishment. But did Lord Sandwich’s sandwich contain as much sodium as modern versions?

New Zealanders consume far too much sodium – about 3600mg a day, versus the 2300mg recommended upper limit for good health. And bread is by far the most significant contributor of sodium to our diet, responsible for an estimated 26% of our daily intake. And that high-sodium intake contributes to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease.

The Heart Foundation has worked extensively with the food industry to reformulate a range of processed products, including bread, because about 75% of our sodium comes from processed foods. For example, in 2005, many budget white breads contained between 550mg and 600mg of sodium per 100g. Ten years later, most breads had between 400mg and 450mg per 100g. And many bread companies are still working to reduce that content further, aiming for 400mg or less per 100g of bread.

Those changes will have a positive effect on population-level health, but you can individually boost your nutritional status and health by choosing a bread with 400mg or less of sodium per 100g. Vogel’s mixed grain meets that criteria and Burgen and Mackenzie Station have products that are close to this. In contrast, some other breads – including fresh-baked items such as french sticks – contain considerably more.

Another consideration for bread is fibre content. Dietary fibre promotes healthy bowel function. Eating whole­grain and high-fibre grain foods is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain cancers, such as bowel cancer. However, most New Zealand adults eat more refined breads, with 25-30% choosing white varieties and about 50% opting for light grain. This, in part, explains why Kiwis, on average, have a low fibre intake.

As bread is the single largest contributor to our dietary-fibre intake, choosing a higher-fibre bread will significantly boost levels, given the regularity with which most of us eat it.

Wholegrain and wholemeal breads are typically a good source of fibre and thus are lower in energy density and have a lower GI rating than white breads (this means they don’t raise our blood glucose levels as much, which is a good thing). Wholegrain and high-fibre grain foods, such as wholegrain breads, also provide energy, vitamins, including E and B group vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc and selenium.

The Heart Foundation’s now-retired Tick programme required breads to contain 4g or more of fibre per 100g (among other nutritional criteria) to qualify for a tick. The Vogel’s, Burgen and Mackenzie Station breads that I checked all had well over 4g fibre per 100g, which is good. However, some budget white breads and items such as paninis and pita breads may not meet this fibre recommendation, so are best eaten only occasionally.

So, a healthy bread is rich in wholegrains – the more, the better. Choose from wholegrain-rich breads and compare their nutrition information panels to find those with the most fibre and the least sodium per 100g. In doing so, you will boost your fibre intake, reduce your sodium intake and reap the benefits of having better gut and general health.

This article was first published in the October 30, 2021 issue of the New Zealand Listener.