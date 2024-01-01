Advertisement
How to actually stick with your New Year’s resolution

Jennifer Bowden
By
4 mins to read
About a third of New Year's resolutions don’t survive into the second week of January. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Why is it so easy to make a New Year’s resolution but so difficult to keep it? By the second week in January, 80% of us will have already broken the resolution

