Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

NZ researchers make major tech breakthrough for diagnosing gut problems

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Clinical tools to diagnose gastric disorders were poor and lagged behind other fields of medicine, so a team of Auckland researchers joined forces with a US expert in wearable technologies to do something about it. Photo / Getty Images

Clinical tools to diagnose gastric disorders were poor and lagged behind other fields of medicine, so a team of Auckland researchers joined forces with a US expert in wearable technologies to do something about it. Photo / Getty Images

Ongoing nausea, vomiting and stomach pain can be difficult for doctors to fathom. Once the obvious causes like a gut infection or food poisoning have been ruled out, many patients find themselves on what gastrointestinal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener