Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

New test could be life-changing for people at risk of cardiac disease

Nicky Pellegrino
By
4 mins to read
“About 50% of the people we screen have unidentified heart disease, which is staggering," managing director of Health Screening NZ says. Photo / Getty Images

“About 50% of the people we screen have unidentified heart disease, which is staggering," managing director of Health Screening NZ says. Photo / Getty Images

Predicting the risk of a cardiovascular event generally involves doctors looking at factors such as someone’s cholesterol levels and blood pressure, as well as medical history, age and weight.

Even when all of that is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener