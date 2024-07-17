You can eat a nutritious, tasty, well-rounded diet that includes some added sugar. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Welcome to the sticky world of sugar myths, where the sweet stuff has been blamed for everything from hyperactivity to bad health. But before you toss out the sugar bowl, let’s separate the sugary truths from the myths.

Sugar causes hyperactivity: Top of the sugar myth pile is the widespread belief that sugar causes hyperactivity in children. This idea has been debunked numerous times, notably in a 1994 clinical trial. The research team informed parents that their child had consumed sugar during the trial. As a result, the parents reported observing hyperactivity in their child. In reality, the children had not consumed any sugar. In other words, the belief that sugar causes hyperactivity in children may be influenced more by parents’ expectations and perceptions than actual evidence of an effect.

Sugar is a carb and bad for our body: The human brain uses glucose, a sugar molecule, as its primary energy source. However, that does not mean we need to eat refined white sugar or sweet foods to fuel our brains. Instead, complex carbohydrate molecules found in whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables, are digested and broken down by our gut, releasing sugars like glucose from these chain-like molecules for our body to use as fuel. So it is more helpful to consider the food source of sugar, whether it is a natural whole food or a processed and refined food, as this provides a better picture of its likely health effects.

Natural sugars are healthier: Social media has helped to spread the belief that natural sugars from honey, maple syrup and fruit syrups are better for our health – thanks to recipes on so-called health bloggers’ websites. While these natural sugar sources might come with small amounts of other nutrients, they are still classified as free sugars that we should limit in our diet, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It recommends limiting free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake.

However, reducing intake to less than 5% of energy or about six teaspoons of free sugar daily may provide further health benefits. WHO defines free sugars as all monosaccharides (eg, glucose and fructose) and disaccharides (sucrose) added to foods by the manufacturer, cook, or consumer, as well as sugars naturally present in honey, syrups and fruit juices. So, natural sugar sources like honey and maple syrup are no better than refined sugar in the health stakes.

Sugar is the primary cause of weight gain: Firstly, body weight is not a behaviour. It results from a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, physiological, psychological and lifestyle factors. Blaming sugar for a body shape currently not in fashion is illogical. Moreover, there is considerable evidence that weight-loss diets do not produce sustainable long-term weight loss or health improvements. On the other hand, increasing physical activity levels and cardio-respiratory fitness are linked to improved long-term health, as noted in a 2021 review in the journal iScience.

Sugar-free means healthy: Whenever we focus on one nutrient, we invariably invent a new way of eating poorly, thanks to a food industry that invents food products for our nutrition goals: “Don’t like sugar? We’ll create sugar-free ultraprocessed foods for you!” And those “sugar-free” ultraprocessed foods typically contain artificial sweeteners that reinforce our sweet tooth while not addressing the critical issue – that we’re not choosing natural whole foods. Whether you’re a vegetarian or prefer a Mediterranean-style menu, if you choose whole foods rather than processed foods, they will provide you with plenty of fibre, nutrients and good fats while being low in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Choosing processed foods containing artificial sweeteners is equivalent to putting a bandaid on a broken leg.

Cutting out sugar is necessary for a healthy lifestyle: Again, no. You can eat a nutritious, tasty, well-rounded diet that includes some added sugar. Aim for moderation by focusing on adding lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil and whole grains to your diet, as well as fish, poultry, dairy products and some lean meats – and your added sugar intake will naturally reduce as a result.