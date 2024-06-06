We should not underestimate the impact on our health of a loved one making special foods or drinks. Photo / Getty Images

Generations of families have age-old cold and flu remedies, like steaming bowls of homemade chicken soup or soothing warm lemon and honey drinks. But do these work? And if so, what’s the science behind them?

In a study published in 1978 in the journal Chest, scientists compared the impact on nasal mucus of hot chicken soup, hot water and cold water. Notably, hot water and hot chicken soup helped slightly to decongest mucus in the nasal passages of healthy adults, more so than drinking cold water.

Researchers credited part of that effect to nasal inhalation of water vapour. They also noted that the chicken soup “appears to possess an additional substance” that led to it more effectively clearing nasal mucus than hot water. Shortly after, in 1980, another study reported that chicken broth helped thin mucus in the lungs, even more so when the broth was spiced.

So, what about chicken soup seemingly helps to clear mucus? In 2000, again in the journal Chest, researcher Stephen Rennard and his colleagues reported that chicken soup had modest anti-inflammatory effects in their lab-based cellular tests. They theorised that these anti-inflammatory effects might be responsible for alleviating some of the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections, such as the common cold and flu.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic raging in 2020, Rennard implored people not to extend the significance of his earlier findings beyond their limited scope. Yes, the chicken soup had an effect, but it was a modest effect and was only demonstrated in a lab-based cellular study, not a clinical trial.

Moreover, Rennard noted that the anti-inflammatory effect of chicken soup could increase infection risk, as inflammation is a valuable part of our body’s immune response to fighting viruses and other invaders, even if it causes annoying symptoms.

Little research has investigated whether lemon and honey drinks improve cold or flu symptoms. Photo / Getty Images

Perhaps a lemon and honey drink to soothe throats and coughs is a better option?

Human use of honey for health dates back thousands of years, and it now has well-established scientific evidence of antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, wound healing and antioxidant activities. In New Zealand, mānuka honey is prized for its medicinal properties and is known to be especially potent in this regard. Meanwhile, lemon juice is a known vitamin C source, enabling our immune system to function optimally.

Little research has investigated whether lemon and honey drinks improve cold or flu symptoms. However, a 2018 Cochrane review and a systematic review published in 2023 in the European Journal of Pediatrics found that honey was more effective than cough medicine or a placebo in relieving symptoms and improving sleep in children with acute cough.

Similarly, a 2021 review and meta-analysis published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine concluded that honey improved upper respiratory tract infection symptoms. However, these reviews were based on low-quality evidence conducted chiefly among children, not adults; hence, the researchers recommended that higher-quality clinical trials be conducted. So where does that leave us?

There is a difference between supporting evidence and proof of benefit. There is supporting evidence that chicken soup might improve common cold symptoms. There is low-quality evidence that lemon and honey drinks might help with symptomatic relief of a cold or flu. But this is far from definitive proof that chicken soup or a lemon and honey drink are beneficial cold and flu treatments.

Still, as Rennard pointed out in 2020, there is more to chicken soup than the medicinal effects. The same can be said for lemon and honey drinks.

We should not underestimate the impact on our health of a loved one making special foods or drinks. Health is about more than our physical body – our emotional wellbeing impacts our physical health, too. And maybe a lovingly made bowl of chicken soup or a warm cup of lemon and honey drink is just that – a salve for our emotional wellbeing when we’re feeling under the weather.