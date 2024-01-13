Advertisement
Mind the cleaners: Why kidney care is vital – especially in summer

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Be kind to kidneys: The kidneys play an important role, filtering all the blood, helping to regulate blood pressure, making red blood cells, and keeping bones healthy. Photo / Getty Images

There have, of course, been numerous songs about broken hearts but when was the last time you heard one about busted kidneys? Bets are on never because kidneys aren’t a “glamorous” body organ and their

