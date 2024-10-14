Advertisement
Health

How prompt diagnosis could curb long Covid

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
New research offers fresh clues to targeting long Covid. Photo / Getty Images

Jenene Crossan was among the first New Zealanders to develop long-Covid after contracting Covid-19 during an overseas trip in early 2020. There was an expectation that she and other sufferers would eventually get better, but for many, that hasn’t been the case. If anything, Crossan’s health has worsened, as she

