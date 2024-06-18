Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

Easy ways to pump up the protein in your diet as you age

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
"Although bioavailability of nutrients can be an important consideration, determining levels can be a complex process." Photo / Getty Images

"Although bioavailability of nutrients can be an important consideration, determining levels can be a complex process." Photo / Getty Images

Question: I’m concerned about my protein intake and retaining muscle tone as I age. I know animal foods have all nine essential amino acids but plant foods usually don’t, and the proportion of protein available

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener