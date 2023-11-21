Advertisement

Concerns chemicals and climate change causing alarming decline in male fertility

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Sperm wail: Around the world, sperm counts are falling and male infertility is increasing. Photo / Getty Images

Evidence is mounting that male reproductive health is on the decline and an international group of experts has called for urgent action. Their report highlights the need for greater understanding of the causes of male

