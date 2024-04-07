Advertisement
The Listener’s Songs of the Week: Tracks by Peggy Gou, Luke Buda, and Orville Peck with Willie Nelson

4 mins to read
Left to right: Peggy Gou, Willie Nelson, Orville Peck and Luke Buda. Photos / Supplied

1+1=11

By Peggy Gou

South Korean-born, Berlin-based electronica artist Peggy Gou has been dubbed by Rolling Stone as the “coolest DJ in the world”. High praise and aptly worded. Her new single 1+1=11 from her

