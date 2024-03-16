Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: New tracks from Bon Jovi, Split Enz and Ariana Grande

4 mins to read
Split Enz, Ariana Grande and Bon Jovi. Photos / Getty Images & Supplied

Split Enz, Ariana Grande and Bon Jovi. Photos / Getty Images & Supplied

we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

By Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s second single from her highly anticipated seventh album eternal sunshine is quintessentially her in its style of pop. But at the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener