Listener
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Hewitson Profile: Penny Ashton: A woman of many words — most of them unprintable

Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

The Hewitson Profile: Penny Ashton: A woman of many words — most of them unprintable
Penny Ashton: Always the leading lady. Photo / Supplied

Penny Ashton’s curriculum vitae reads: “Poet, MC, Comedienne, Actor, Social Commentator, TV Presenter, Voice Over Artist, Improviser, Wedding Celebrant, Podcaster and all-round show-off.” She has neglected to add: “World-class talker.” She could talk the hind legs off a dozen donkeys and one person – that person being me.

It is,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save