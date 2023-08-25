Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Feelers’ self-tribute album hits some worthy notes

By Graham Reid
2 mins to read
From left, the Feelers’ Andy Lynch, Hamish Gee, James Reid and Clinton Harris. Photo / Steve Dykes

From left, the Feelers’ Andy Lynch, Hamish Gee, James Reid and Clinton Harris. Photo / Steve Dykes

Despite the indifference and often opprobrium of critics, no one can deny Christchurch’s Feelers their successes: three No 1 albums and the chart-topping Best Of 98-08, two others in the top 10; sold-out tours and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener