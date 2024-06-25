Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

“Thank god we’re vaccinated”: Below Deck’s Captain Sandy on the unglamorous reality of yachting

By Alana Rae
4 mins to read
Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn: The Mediterranean’s most famous reality TV show hits its ninth season. Photo / Supplied

Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn: The Mediterranean’s most famous reality TV show hits its ninth season. Photo / Supplied

After pondering Thai food offerings in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn sits down with the Listener to talk about her funniest on-boat experiences and why viewers keep sailing back in droves

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener