Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Terror attack at 1972 Olympics drama is a riveting take on key TV history moment

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

In control: Leonie Benesch plays a German studio assistant who is promoted to translator. Photo / supplied

Most great journalism films, it must be said, are about print media. Television newsrooms, when depicted on the big screen, are where telegenic people fall in love, realise their potential or sue their boss for sexual harassment.

Yes, there was the prescient Network, the insightful but cute Broadcast News

Save

