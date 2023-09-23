Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: Hot new tracks from Erny Bell, L.A.B and Drake

3 mins to read
L.A.B make a curious return with their cover of Casanova. Photo / Supplied

L.A.B make a curious return with their cover of Casanova. Photo / Supplied

Stay Golden

By Erny Belle

Erny Belle heads towards her sophomore album with another strangely sultry, weird hip-swaying swoon of a song. Its striking video has the singer letting her dress do all the heavy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener