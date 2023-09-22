Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is a waste of good crockery

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Nia Vardalos brings the MBFGW gang back together and has them do the same old schtick. Photo / Supplied

Nia Vardalos brings the MBFGW gang back together and has them do the same old schtick. Photo / Supplied

‘First time funny, second time silly, third time a spanking”. So went a now-obsolete and socially unacceptable parental threat from last century. This warning clearly fell on the deaf ears of writer-director-star Nia Vardalos. In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener