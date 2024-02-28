Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: The Zone of Interest will make you rethink the idea of Holocaust films

By Russell Baillie
4 mins to read
Zone of Interest: A sombre reflection of life on the perimeter of Auschwitz. Photo / Supplied

Zone of Interest: A sombre reflection of life on the perimeter of Auschwitz. Photo / Supplied

Stanley Kubrick, gazumped in making a Holocaust film by the arrival of Schindler’s List, once remarked he didn’t think Steven Spielberg’s movie really focused on the topic. “The Holocaust is about six million people who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener