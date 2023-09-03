Past Lives stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. Photo / Supplied

Arriving on our screens after much festival acclaim, including our own Whānau Mārama: NZIFF, Past Lives is touted as a love story for, and about, the ages – and in the most subtle way, this is true. But it’s more honest and psychologically insightful than the standard screen romance.

It’s the tale of a young Korean girl, Na Young, whose family immigrated from Seoul to North America in the 1990s. Leaving behind her childhood sweetheart Hae Sung and her Korean name, the newly-christened Nora quickly assimilates. It isn’t until 12 years later, when the now New York-based Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo, Decision to Leave) reconnect and find their lives have taken them in very different directions.

Each embarks on a journey of identity, destiny and connection. When Hae Sung and Nora finally meet face to face, she is happily married to the smart, ­gracious Arthur (John Magaro), a European ­American and fellow writer, who is ­supportive of his partner reconnecting with her long-lost friend.

As she told the Listener, Canadian-Korean Celine Song borrowed from her own life in her terrific directing-writing feature debut. She creates a breathless three-hander filled with high emotional intelligence and astute cultural perceptions (“He’s so Korean,” laughs the Americanised Nora, while acknowledging Hae Sung brings out her latent Koreanness).

With realistic dialogue and believable performances, Past Lives feels gripping and true. And the notion that we are exactly where we are meant to be, and that each of life’s choices has brought us to this moment for the right reasons, may even bring solace to some viewers.

For anyone who’s ever thought idly about their childhood crush or first love and wondered “what if?” Past Lives proposes a beautifully considered and emotionally astute answer.

Past Lives directed by Celine Song, in cinemas August 31