Review: Barbie a fun meta-comedy that chooses style over substance

By Sarah Watt
3 mins to read
Barbie with her hanger-on, Ken. Photo / Supplied

I wasn’t allowed a Barbie doll growing up. My English mother insisted we play instead with Sindy – Barbie’s homelier British cousin. Sindy’s vital statistics were less Playboy Bunny and, in hindsight, more Real Housewives,

