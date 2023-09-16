Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Acting steals the show in French heist comedy The Innocent

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Besties: Louis Garrel and Noémie Merlant as Abel and Clemence. Photo / Supplied

Besties: Louis Garrel and Noémie Merlant as Abel and Clemence. Photo / Supplied

Billed as a romantic comedy, French film The Innocent does have a light touch but it’s more a family drama-meets-madcap heist caper – and it’s all the better for it.

Prison drama teacher Sylvie (Anouk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener