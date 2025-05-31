Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Balu Brigada, Lorde, UMO and more

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Balu Brigada are New York-based Auckland brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley. Photo / Christen Peters

Balu Brigada are New York-based Auckland brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley. Photo / Christen Peters

Backseat

by Balu Brigada

Balu Brigada are New York-based Auckland brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley, who with their mix of dance floor electronica, scratchy guitars, and rock voices have been building their profile and getting impressive streaming numbers since signing to US label Atlantic three years ago. They

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener