Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Nicolas Cage unleashed, again, for intoxicating performance in The Surfer

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Nameless and grommet: Nicolas Cage and Finn Little. Photo / Supplied

Nameless and grommet: Nicolas Cage and Finn Little. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Watt
Review by Sarah Watt
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.
Learn more

The Surfer, directed by Lorcan Finnegan, is in cinemas now.

Following storming turns in Pig, Mandy and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the promise of Nicolas Cage playing yet another unhinged dude losing his cool will be catnip to fans.

This time he’s the unnamed guy of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener