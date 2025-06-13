Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Corps de bullet: Wick-flick spin-off “Ballerina” steps up to the barre

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

En pointe and shoot: Ana de Armas. Image / Supplied

En pointe and shoot: Ana de Armas. Image / Supplied

Sarah Watt
Review by Sarah Watt
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.
Learn more

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is in cinemas now.

Anyone who saw Ana de Armas kicking ass as a Bond girl in No Time to Die will have left the cinema thinking, “That woman needs her own action movie.”

And now she has it,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener