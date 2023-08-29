Advertisement

Former All Blacks open up on their decision to leave the team in upcoming documentary

Russell Brown
Charles Piutau walked away from the All Blacks to play for Ulster. Photo / Supplied

It’s two years since World Rugby made a decision that will make Rugby World Cup 2023 different from any other event in the tournament’s history.

For more than 20 years, there had been a rule

