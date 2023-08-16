Advertisement

Health researcher’s aim to seek long-term benefits for Pacific communities

By Caitlin Sykes
7 mins to read
“The goal is to shift from research for research’s sake to research that creates long-term ­benefits for the people involved," says Ruhe. Photo / Supplied

As they warm up, the exercise class move their hands and hips in unison to a “kapa rima”, a Cook Islands action song. Then, after tackling resistance exercises simulating the movements used to prepare coconut

