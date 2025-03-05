Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Mythic adventure awaits: Secrets at Red Rocks could be NZ’s next kidult sensation

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

On location (from left): Zeta Sutherland (Jessie), Dominic Ona-Ariki (Robert), Korban Knock (Jake) Jim Moriarty (Ted) and Phoenix Connolly. Photo / Rebecca McMillan

How a fantasy adventure story by author Rachael King set on Wellington’s south coast became a family TV series.

Sometimes, a story is indivisible from its setting. So it is with Red Rocks. The idea for Rachael King’s young adult novel, Red Rocks, came to her in 2007, while she



