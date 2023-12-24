Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Mechanical & masterful: two biopics of unforgivable geniuses

By Russell Baillie
4 mins to read
Adam Driver in Ferrari: curiously slow paced. Photo / Supplied

Adam Driver in Ferrari: curiously slow paced. Photo / Supplied

With Oppenheimer and Napoleon, we’ve already had big-name directors delivering biopics of unforgivable geniuses. With Maestro and Ferrari, there are two more. Both are about towering figures of the 20th century, the sort of men

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener