Listener
‘Luther’ creator Neil Cross talks new tv thriller ‘The Iris Affair’, and life in Khandallah

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Novelist and screenwriter Neil Cross at his Wellington home. (Mark MItchell)

Neil Cross has had a writing life of spies, spooks, sleuths, and psychopaths. The English novelist-turned-screenwriter’s best-known show remains Luther, the 2010s psychological thriller detective series he created and which made a star of Idris Elba. Its success also ensured Cross could pick and choose his projects and stop

