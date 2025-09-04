Listener

Listener’s September Viewing Guide: New seasons of Only Murders in the Building, Slow Horses, The Morning Show

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Listener’s September Viewing Guide: New seasons of Only Murders in the Building, Slow Horses, The Morning Show
Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the long-suffering boss of MI5's Slough House branch. SUPPLIED/Apple TV+

In Flight

Tea, coffee, or heroin?

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Monday September 1

Katherine Kelly (Coronation Street, Mr Bates vs the Post Office) plays a flight attendant who is offered a terrible deal she can’t refuse: agree to smuggle drugs for a criminal cartel and have her son protected in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save