Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Bret McKenzie, Kirsten Morrell, Pickle Darling and more

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Bret McKenzie: New songs for a homecoming. Photo / Supplied

All I Need

by Bret McKenzie

Three years after his slightly serious, very Californian, debut solo album Songs Without Jokes, Bret McKenzie is returning with a second, Freak Out City due out mid-August. First comes All I Need, a love song, says the publicity, for his wife

