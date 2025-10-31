Listener
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s November Viewing Guide: Taika Waititi joins Educators, Morgana O’Reilly spooks Australia, and more

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Listener’s November Viewing Guide: Taika Waititi joins Educators, Morgana O’Reilly spooks Australia, and more
Taika Waititi makes a one-off appearance in Educators while Morgana O'Reilly takes the lead in Playing Gracie Darling. Photos / Supplied

EDUCATORS

School reunion

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Saturday November 1

The fourth season of the semi-improvised dysfunctional teacher comedy arrives with Taika Waititi joining his What We Do in the Shadows castmates and Educators regulars Cohen Holloway, Jackie van Beek, Jonathan Brough, Yvette Parsons and Kura Forrester

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save