How the brains behind a new Peter Pan have reshaped the classic - and Anika Moa’s role in it

By Linda Herrick
Ahoy, me hearties! Pirates are all aboard the good ship Auckland Theatre Company’s end-of-year production of Peter Pan. But co-director Ben Crowder is keeping his gang of cutlass-clashing swashbucklers on a tight leash.

“We are not doing traditional pirates,” he says. “They have swords, but there are no patches, no pirate voice, no ‘arrs’. I’ve banned it. Actors are dying to say it and I even had a go the other day. I had to catch myself and go, ‘NO.’”

