Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Harpist Mary Lattimore finds a niche among the world’s indie musicians

By Graham Reid
5 mins to read
Mary Lattimore: "A sponge for all the cool stuff humans are capable of creating." Photo / Jackie Lee Young

Mary Lattimore: "A sponge for all the cool stuff humans are capable of creating." Photo / Jackie Lee Young

Mary Lattimore isn’t your typical American indie artist. She’s a classically trained harpist, graduate of the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and her new album, Goodbye, Hotel Arkada, went to No

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener