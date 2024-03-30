Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

From Pillar to Post: TV series that jolted a government into action screens in NZ

7 mins to read
The understated Toby Jones is perfectly cast, as is Julie Hesmondhalgh as his wife, in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Photo / Supplied Pictured: TOBY JONES as Alan Bates and JULIE HESMONDHALGH as Suzanne. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: patrick.smith@itv.com

The understated Toby Jones is perfectly cast, as is Julie Hesmondhalgh as his wife, in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Photo / Supplied Pictured: TOBY JONES as Alan Bates and JULIE HESMONDHALGH as Suzanne. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: patrick.smith@itv.com

Toby Jones has played both ordinary blokes, like Lance in The Detectorists, and extraordinary real-life characters such as Truman Capote, Alfred Hitchcock, Karl Rove, and various figures in British history, winning several awards. In Mr , he’s got to do a bit of both.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener