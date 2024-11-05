Advertisement
Frodo & friends in a Middle-earth musical: What LOTR stage show does differently to the films

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
Lord of the trills: The musical adaptation of Lord of the Rings is one in which the whole world is musical. Photo / Liz Lauren

Long before Peter Jackson brought the Lord of the Rings to the big screen, a musical was in the offing. Now, it’s finally here.

As the credits rolled on The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, Shaun McKenna sat in a UK cinema watching more

