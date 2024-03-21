Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

First-time director and actor deliver entrancing Sudanese feature

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Outstanding: Fashion model Siran Riak debuts as Julia. Photo / Supplied

Outstanding: Fashion model Siran Riak debuts as Julia. Photo / Supplied

Quietly told yet utterly gripping, this Sudanese drama delivers a potent mix of ethical dilemma and human frailty against a backdrop of historical civil war and injustice. Set between 2005 and 2010, in the years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener