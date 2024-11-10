Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Elementary, my dear Arthur: Historian reveals the man behind Sherlock Holmes in new series

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
Weird crush: Historian Lucy Worsley examines the life of Sherlock Holmes’ creator, Arthur Conan Doyle. Photo / Tom Hayward

Weird crush: Historian Lucy Worsley examines the life of Sherlock Holmes’ creator, Arthur Conan Doyle. Photo / Tom Hayward

What made you want to investigate Arthur Conan Doyle?

I’ve had a huge, weird crush on Sherlock Holmes since I was about 9 or 10. My favourite story is The Hound of the Baskervilles, which I have read more times than I can count. Although I love Sherlock Holmes, I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener