Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Jacinda Ardern: “When Clarke and I first met, we bonded over Shapeshifter”

8 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern, pictured here behind the decks at Laneway in 2014, on writing about NZ group Shapeshifter: "“I would hate to pass up the chance to support Shapeshifter as they reach such an incredible milestone.” Photo / Fiona Goodall

Jacinda Ardern, pictured here behind the decks at Laneway in 2014, on writing about NZ group Shapeshifter: "“I would hate to pass up the chance to support Shapeshifter as they reach such an incredible milestone.” Photo / Fiona Goodall

No one is a bigger fan of Shapeshifter – in profile or enthusiasm – than former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. She gave copies of two of the group’s albums to Prince Harry and Meghan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener