Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Workmates is a cute, savvy and bittersweet Kiwi romcom

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

We can work it out: Sophie Henderson and Matt Whelan in Workmates. Photo / Supplied

We can work it out: Sophie Henderson and Matt Whelan in Workmates. Photo / Supplied

Workmates, directed by Curtis Vowell, is in cinemas now.

This cute and savvy Kiwi romcom takes much of its storyline and associated mishaps from the film-makers’ experiences in the theatre world. It’s the tale of a struggling local theatre – not-very-loosely based on Auckland’s Basement, where the film was shot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save