Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Personal drama: Auckland theatre boss Sophie Henderson turns job into film Workmates

By Dionne Christian
New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Sophie Henderson’s new movie draws on her days of running a theatre, and arrives just as she’s back doing it again. Photo / Andi Crown

Sophie Henderson’s new movie draws on her days of running a theatre, and arrives just as she’s back doing it again. Photo / Andi Crown

Call it Sophie Henderson’s sliding-doors moment. There she was, 24, playing Bailey Wilson, the love-rat lawyer girlfriend of Outrageous Fortune’s West twins, bartending part-time at Auckland’s Basement Theatre, and working weekends at clothing store North Beach.

All Henderson wanted was full-time work in the arts. But when she was offered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save