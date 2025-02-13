Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Colin Firth tackles Lockerbie’s dark secrets in new TV drama

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Not in the least dashing: Colin Firth plays Jim Swire, whose daughter perished in the Lockerbie explosion. Photo / supplied

Not in the least dashing: Colin Firth plays Jim Swire, whose daughter perished in the Lockerbie explosion. Photo / supplied

Everything changed after Lockerbie. The summer that followed was the one when the American tourists didn’t come to Britain and London’s West End felt their absence. They eventually returned – but there were more enduring changes to the way we move around the planet.

After a bomb in an unaccompanied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener